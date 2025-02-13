FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Trading Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $106.88 and last traded at $107.57. Approximately 1,663,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,262,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,079.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $3,518,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,298,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

