Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 565,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 253,760 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $35.35.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a market cap of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.