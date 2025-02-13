Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 565,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 253,760 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $35.35.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

