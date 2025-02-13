Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the January 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.60. 2,185,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,133,215. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

