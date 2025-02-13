Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Precision Optics Stock Performance

Shares of POCI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 2,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.41. Precision Optics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,990. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

See Also

