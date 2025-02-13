Short Interest in LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Drops By 50.0%

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
LEM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LMHDF remained flat at $874.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,939.72. LEM has a 12 month low of $857.15 and a 12 month high of $874.09.
About LEM
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LEM
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for LEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.