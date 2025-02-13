Short Interest in LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Drops By 50.0%

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LEM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LMHDF remained flat at $874.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $874.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,939.72. LEM has a 12 month low of $857.15 and a 12 month high of $874.09.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators.

