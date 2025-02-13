MFG Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,091 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TTWO opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $215.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.