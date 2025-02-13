Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $528.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $521.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.