Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.1 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.150–0.090 EPS.

Fastly Trading Down 20.9 %

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,199,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,645. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.26. Fastly has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $40,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,444,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,364,073.36. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $57,059.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,223.40. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,883. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

