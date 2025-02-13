Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Up 106.3% in January

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the January 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.66. 6,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

