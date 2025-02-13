Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $322.28. 456,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $245.04 and a 52 week high of $334.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

