Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.100-0.200 EPS.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE NUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.41. 1,274,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
