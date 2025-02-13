Patria Investments Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Patria Investments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Patria Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Patria Investments to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
Patria Investments Stock Performance
PAX stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $12.72. 841,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,060. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Patria Investments
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.