East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Shares Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 468,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 156,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62.
East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,007,500 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.
