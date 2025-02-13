Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.97 EPS

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.97, Zacks reports. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 418,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.89%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

