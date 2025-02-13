Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.03 Average PT from Analysts

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OVID shares. Oppenheimer raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,142.56% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 46.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,907.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

