Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,128.2% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 28,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock valued at $290,374,484. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $922.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $797.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,032.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

