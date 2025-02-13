The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.290-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,273. The RMR Group has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $581.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.34%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

