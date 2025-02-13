TFB Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKHY opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $48.99.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.