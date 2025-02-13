Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.68.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $385.49 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

