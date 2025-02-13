Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $150.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.75 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.