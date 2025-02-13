Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.25. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as high as C$36.54 and last traded at C$36.03, with a volume of 900625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total value of C$47,314.95. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$117,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $181,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.48.
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
