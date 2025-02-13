Parcl Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.49 Million (PRCL)

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Parcl token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parcl has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Parcl has a market cap of $33.31 million and $17.49 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parcl Token Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,139,573 tokens. Parcl’s official website is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 214,139,573 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.16037831 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $17,438,837.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

