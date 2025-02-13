Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 1732394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

