Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Aumann Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.
Aumann Company Profile
