Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUUMF opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.41. Aumann has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

