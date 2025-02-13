QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.070-2.570 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Shares of QDEL stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,807. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 66.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,260,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $291,667,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian J. Blaser acquired 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.42 per share, with a total value of $249,886.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

