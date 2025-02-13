Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

