iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.00 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

