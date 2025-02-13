Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 18,997 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 336.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

