Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,203 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $367,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 61,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,821,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

QQQ stock opened at $528.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

