AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

