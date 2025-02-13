PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.73 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $197.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

