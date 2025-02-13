Rep. Josh Gottheimer Purchases Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in 3M stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 1/30/2025.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $148.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.41. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in 3M by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 58.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 57.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $247,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,238.25. This trade represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

