PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.