Dutch Bros (BROS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $65.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $61.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Dutch Bros had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Dutch Bros was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/6/2025 – Dutch Bros was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2025 – Dutch Bros was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 241.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,461,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $176,298,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,435 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

