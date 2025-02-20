Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $391.30 and last traded at $392.18. 673,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,946,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.01. The stock has a market cap of $390.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 171,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $217,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

