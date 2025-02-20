James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 186.40 ($2.35), with a volume of 15661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.33).
James Cropper Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 207.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.58. The stock has a market cap of £17.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56.
James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Cropper PLC will post 10.2657444 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at James Cropper
James Cropper Company Profile
James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.
Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.
James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.
The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.
