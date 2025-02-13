Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (CVE:RUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 8500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink liquor products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

