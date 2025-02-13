Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Up 51.4% in January

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 283,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 183,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $143.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

