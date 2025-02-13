Kickstand Ventures LLC. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $911,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $102.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $103.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

