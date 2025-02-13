Rigel Resource Acquisition (NYSE:RRAC) Postpones Extraordinary General Meeting – Proxy Statement Unchanged

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp (RRAC) recently announced the postponement of its extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 13, 2025. The meeting has been rescheduled to February 28, 2025, at 9:00 AM New York City time. This decision has prompted the extension of the deadline for delivery of redemption requests from the company’s shareholders.

The agenda for the meeting remains unchanged, with shareholders being asked to vote on various proposals outlined in the definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 15, 2025. These proposals include approving the Business Combination Agreement, the Plan of Merger, the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, and granting authority to adjourn the meeting if necessary.

In light of these developments, shareholders with inquiries or needing assistance regarding the meeting are encouraged to reach out to the Company’s proxy solicitor, Sodali & Co., at (800) 662-5200 or via email at [email protected]

Investors are reminded that in connection with the Business Combination, RRAC, Aurous Resources, and the Target Companies have filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC. Shareholders are advised to review the registration statement and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus available on the SEC’s website for comprehensive information regarding the Business Combination and associated matters.

The release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Shareholders and interested parties are urged to consult the official filings with the SEC for a complete analysis of the risks involved in the Business Combination.

RRAC, Aurous Resources, and the Target Companies, along with their directors, executive officers, and employees, are considered participants in the proxy solicitation process. Detailed information regarding these participants can be found in the Registration Statement filed with the SEC.

Investors are advised to carefully review all documents filed with the SEC by RRAC, Aurous Resources, and the Target Companies concerning the potential Business Combination. This communication does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or a solicitation of proxies in relation to the transaction. All Securities shall be offered as per the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The information provided in this communication offers factual insights about RRAC and its affiliates and should not be construed as financial advice or a solicitation for investment activities.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies primarily in the mining industry.

