Avestar Capital LLC Sells 3,769 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.48 and a one year high of $92.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

