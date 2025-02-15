United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$142.00 and last traded at C$141.50, with a volume of 9764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$140.85.

United Co.s Trading Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$129.39.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

