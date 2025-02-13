Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WHG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 12,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

