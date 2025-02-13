Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.

Hecla Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,576,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,268. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -159.38 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial cut Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

