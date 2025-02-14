TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 45,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 price objective (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.