Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 1,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 0.5 %
AAGFF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
