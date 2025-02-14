Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 906,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 1,247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

AAGFF stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.