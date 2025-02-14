Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,913,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.