Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.91. Conifer shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 26,091 shares traded.
Conifer Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Insider Transactions at Conifer
In other news, CEO Brian J. Roney sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,464. The trade was a 19.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
About Conifer
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
