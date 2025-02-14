AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $2.34 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 295.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 37,025.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,019,000 after buying an additional 479,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $412.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.21 and a 200-day moving average of $395.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

