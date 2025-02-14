Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,841,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,592 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $91,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

